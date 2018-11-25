Alex Collins Inactive vs. Raiders with Foot Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins #34 in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has been ruled out vs. the Oakland Raiders with a foot injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The inactive designation comes as a surprise. Per that report, Collins "practiced fully on Friday" but did "miss Thursday with a foot injury."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

