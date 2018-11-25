Alex Collins Inactive vs. Raiders with Foot Injury

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has been ruled out vs. the Oakland Raiders with a foot injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The inactive designation comes as a surprise. Per that report, Collins "practiced fully on Friday" but did "miss Thursday with a foot injury."

