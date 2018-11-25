Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys to Match Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Donations

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are going to match all $21 donations to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign up to $21,000 apiece for a grand total of $42,000.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Saturday.

Elliott jump-started the charitable efforts Thursday by tossing $21, representing his jersey number, in the famed red kettle behind one of the end zones at AT&T Stadium after a touchdown in the team's 31-23 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day.

In 2016, the Ohio State product was penalized after jumping into the kettle during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His viral video helped lead to an additional $250,000 in donations to The Salvation Army that year, according to the Cowboys' official website.

The Salvation Army lists its mission statement as "to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination."