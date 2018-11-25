WWE Starrcade 2018 Spoilers: Results for Rollins vs. Ambrose and Full Card

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

The WWE Starrcade event emanated from U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday night with a headline match of Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship inside a steel cage.

A condensed, one-hour version of the show will air Sunday night on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET.

According to WWE.com, the WWE Network version will feature AJ Styles against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage, a live performance with Elias and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, a Miz TV segment with The Miz and United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura and an eight-woman tag team match pitting Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke against Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Starrcade was long viewed as WCW's version of WrestleMania, and WWE resurrected the concept last year with a house show in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Here is a full listing of the matches that took place Saturday at Starrcade along with spoiler results for each contest.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James and Alicia Fox

After a show-opening concert involving Elias and Flair, many of Raw's top female Superstars had an opportunity to shine.

According to SRV1VR on Twitter, the babyface team of Banks, Bayley, Moon and Brooke prevailed:

Liam Winnard of WrestleTalk reported that Banks forced Fox to tap with the Bank Statement.

While Jax's team fell short, she is still in an advantageous position on the red brand, as she will take on Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at next month's TLC pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor

In the second match, Finn Balor clashed with Drew McIntyre, who had Dolph Ziggler in his corner.

WWE Data Lady tweeted a photo of McIntyre and Ziggler celebrating after picking up the victory over Balor:

Per Jarrod Clark on Twitter, the Scottish Psychopath won with his Claymore Kick finisher.

McIntyre is in the midst of an impressive hot streak, and he could soon be in line for a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship if he continues his winning ways.

B-Team def. The Revival

In an unannounced match, The Revival and the B-Team locked horns in a battle of Raw tag teams.

SRV1VR noted that Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel prevailed, and the Twitter user tweeted a photo of The Revival's Dash Wilder looking shocked after the loss:

Starrcade was in The Revival's wheelhouse since they are often compared to 1980s tag teams such as Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, but they were unable to come through against one of WWE's most unorthodox tandems.

The Bar def. New Day

In a match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Bar defended against New Day on Saturday night.

At Starrcade tweeted a photo of the combatants:

According to Clark, Cesaro and Sheamus were victorious, and they retained the SmackDown tag team titles over New Day.

With The Bar having successfully defended the titles against New Day at both Crown Jewel and Starrcade, it may soon be time for another team, such as The Usos, to step up as challengers to Cesaro and Sheamus.

Bray Wyatt def. Baron Corbin

Bray Wyatt made a surprise return at Starrcade to answer an open challenge issued by acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin, according to SRV1VR:

Harry Yeprem Jr. tweeted a photo of fans welcoming Wyatt with their cell-phone flashlights, which Wyatt refers to as his "fireflies."

Per Clark, Wyatt came away with the win in his return match.

Corbin did restart the contest under No Disqualification rules, according to Clark, but Wyatt won again after Balor, Elias, McIntyre and Ziggler got involved.

The Eater of Worlds last competed on the Aug. 13 episode of Raw when he and Matt Hardy lost a Raw Tag Team Championship rematch against the B-Team.

With Wyatt back, he may soon be in line for a singles run on Raw for the first time in nearly a year.

Charlotte Flair def. Asuka

In a WrestleMania 34 rematch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced off in a highly anticipated women's match for the SmackDown Live brand.

WWE tweeted video of Charlotte's entrance on the 35-year anniversary of the first Starrcade, which saw her father, Ric Flair, beat Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event:

According to Clark, Charlotte beat Asuka, just like she did at WrestleMania.

At Starrcade tweeted a photo of Charlotte and Asuka celebrating together after a hard-fought match:

Charlotte handed Asuka her first loss in WWE at WrestleMania, and her win at Starrcade suggests she is still viewed as the bigger women's star on the blue brand.

Rey Mysterio def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ

Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura went at it Saturday in a match for the United States Championship.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of FlanJohn on Twitter, the match happened following a Miz TV segment with The Miz:

Per Clark, Mysterio won the match by disqualification when The Miz interfered, which led to Rusev showing up.

Nakamura retained his title because of the DQ finish, but it led to a tag team match with Nakamura and The Miz facing Mysterio and Rusev.

Rey Mysterio and Rusev def. Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz

The impromptu tag match occurred after Rusev and Lana cut a promo, as seen in this photo from Travis Fessler on Twitter:

According to At Starrcade, Mysterio and Rusev were victorious when Rusev pinned The Miz.

Clark tweeted a photo of Rusev and Mysterio celebrating:

While Mysterio didn't win the United States Championship, he gained some much-needed momentum as he continues to feud with Randy Orton on SmackDown Live.

AJ Styles def. Samoa Joe

Styles forced Joe to tap out in the Calf Crusher, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Styles climbed to the top of the cage to celebrate his win:

Joe's reputation both inside and outside of WWE speaks for itself. On his best day, he can beat any wrestler in the world.

But Styles certainly has Joe's number. The Phenomenal One has prevailed in each of their last four head-to-head meetings: Hell in a Cell 2018, Super Show-Down, Crown Jewel and now Starrcade. Joe's only win against Styles in WWE came via disqualification at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins def. Dean Ambrose

Rollins retained his intercontinental title after defeating Ambrose.

While Rollins was the clear babyface entering the match, Ambrose was treated like a conquering hero as he headed to the ring. Sapp tweeted the Cincinnati fans were going wild for Ambrose, which isn't all that surprising since he's a native of the city.

Rollins did his best to win over the partisan crowd, including hitting Ambrose with a superplex/falcon arrow combination from the top of the cage, according to Sapp.

Rollins can't savor the result for too long. Ambrose now has even more motivation to take the Intercontinental Championship from his former Shield brother at TLC.

