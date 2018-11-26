How Each MLB Team Can Fix Its Most Desperate Need This Offseason

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks

Most desperate need: Starting pitching

It seems increasingly likely the Arizona Diamondbacks will embrace a rebuild or at least a reload after missing the playoffs in 2018. Patrick Corbin is a free agent, and they're "extensively shopping" right-hander Zack Greinke, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Maybe the D-backs will deal their top assets, including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. If so, their priority should be adding minor league chips.

If they have any designs on contending, though, they should go after mid-tier pitchers such as Nathan Eovaldi and Gio Gonzalez to fill the pending void in their starting five.

Colorado Rockies

Most desperate need: The outfield

Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra are free agents. Charlie Blackmon doesn't have the defensive skills to play center field. The Colorado Rockies require outfield help if they want to make a third straight postseason appearance.

A trade for a defensive whiz such as the Reds' Billy Hamilton or the Jays' Kevin Pillar is an option, or the Rox could go hard after free agent A.J. Pollock, who has wrestled injuries but is a top-tier center fielder when healthy.

Colorado might be gun-shy after signing Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million deal in December 2016 that's mostly been a bust. But this is an obvious area of need.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Most desperate need: Catcher

With Yasmani Grandal set to exit via free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers need a catcher.

The defending NL champs could go all-in on J.T. Realmuto, but they have ample catching depth in the minor leagues and may only need a stopgap solution.

That could be 31-year-old Wilson Ramos, who is a free agent and thus won't cost any prospects but posted an .845 OPS in 2018 and would bridge the backstop gap for L.A.

San Diego Padres

Most desperate need: Accelerating the rebuild

The San Diego Padres made a splash last winter by signing first baseman Eric Hosmer to a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million deal. Hosmer "rewarded" them by posting minus-0.1 WAR by FanGraphs' measure.

This winter, the Pads should avoid flashy signings and instead look to add pieces to a minor league system that's already the best in baseball.

The one exception would be a trade for a player who's under club control beyond 2019 and could have an immediate MLB impact. Like, say, Noah Syndergaard, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

San Francisco Giants

Most desperate need: Accept the rebuild

It's time for the San Francisco Giants to accept reality. Their run of even-year titles is over. Their core is aging. Their farm system desperately needs depth.

The Giants don't have a ton of bankable veteran trade pieces, but Madison Bumgarner would attract an array of suitors and could bring back more than one blue-chip prospect in his contract year.

It won't be a popular decision in the Bay Area for new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, but it will be the correct one.

