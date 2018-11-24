Antonio Brown Will Play at Denver; Downplays Rumor About Sickle-Cell Trait

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown doesn't sound too concerned about playing in high altitude at Mile High Stadium on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Per Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review, Brown downplayed any speculation about him having sickle-cell trait.

"I don't know about all that," Brown said after Pittsburgh's practice on Friday. I'm excited to play in that environment. Looking forward to it."

Rumors of Brown having sickle-cell trait began in August, when former Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes told 93.7 The Fan the All-Pro wideout was carrying it.

Per CDC.gov, people with sickle-cell trait can suffer a splenic infarct that is easily triggered at higher altitudes. Symptoms of a splenic infarct include persistent pain ranging from the left abdomen to the left shoulder and chest pain while breathing.

Some NFL players have sat out games in Denver due to sickle-cell trait. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark didn't play a game at Mile High Stadium after 2007, when he had to have his spleen and gall bladder surgically removed as a result of the disease.

Brown did play in the Steelers' 2012 season opener at Denver, recording 74 yards on four receptions.