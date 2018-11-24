Report: Ex-NBA Player O.J. Mayo Signs Contract with Dacin Tigers in Taiwan

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Former NBA player O.J. Mayo has returned to professional basketball as a member of the Dacin Tigers in Taiwan.

Per Sportnado's Emiliano Carchia, Mayo signed a deal with the team after he played a few games in the country.

The NBA announced in July 2016 that Mayo was banned and disqualified from playing in the league for violating the NBA and NBPA Anti-Drug Program. It didn't specify what he tested positive for.

Under terms of the drug program, Mayo was required to sit out for two years before he could apply for reinstatement. The 31-year-old signed with San German of Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional in April but was released three months later.

Mayo spent eight seasons in the NBA with three teams from 2008 to 2016. He last played for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 assists in 41 games.