Sergio Ramos Says He's 'Vehemently Opposed to Doping' Amid Allegations

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 24, 2018

EIBAR, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 24: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Real Madrid CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos released a statement on Saturday saying he's "vehemently opposed to doping" following allegations he failed a drugs test:

The Spain international reportedly tested positive for Desametasone after the 2017 UEFA Champions League final win over Juventus but was not punished, according to Football Leaks (h/t Football Italia).

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

