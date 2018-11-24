Sergio Ramos Says He's 'Vehemently Opposed to Doping' Amid Allegations

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos released a statement on Saturday saying he's "vehemently opposed to doping" following allegations he failed a drugs test:

The Spain international reportedly tested positive for Desametasone after the 2017 UEFA Champions League final win over Juventus but was not punished, according to Football Leaks (h/t Football Italia).

