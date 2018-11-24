Khloe Kardashian Joins Tristan Thompson for Thanksgiving; Rips Family Rift Rumor

Khloe Kardashian Joins Tristan Thompson for Thanksgiving; Rips Family Rift RumorNovember 24, 2018
Khloe Kardashian shot down rumors of a rift with her family by confirming she spent Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.
She made the announcement on Twitter:
Khloé @khloekardashian
Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not
Khloé @khloekardashian
The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol
Per McKenna Aiello of E! News, Kardashian's absence at her family's Thanksgiving on Thursday led to speculation from fans that there were problems between her and her sisters.
Instead, Kardashian was just spending time in Cleveland with her boyfriend and the couple's daughter, True Thompson.
Perhaps this family drama will find its way onto the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
