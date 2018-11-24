Khloe Kardashian Joins Tristan Thompson for Thanksgiving; Rips Family Rift Rumor

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Khloe Kardashian shot down rumors of a rift with her family by confirming she spent Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

She made the announcement on Twitter:

Per McKenna Aiello of E! News, Kardashian's absence at her family's Thanksgiving on Thursday led to speculation from fans that there were problems between her and her sisters.

Instead, Kardashian was just spending time in Cleveland with her boyfriend and the couple's daughter, True Thompson.

Perhaps this family drama will find its way onto the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.