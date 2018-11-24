Report: Inter to Use Ivan Perisic, Milan Skriniar in Paul Pogba Transfer Battle

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Incoming Inter Milan director Giuseppe "Beppe" Marotta is reportedly planning a bold move for Manchester United midfielder and Juventus target Paul Pogba, using the Red Devils' interest in Ivan Perisic and Milan Skriniar to land the Frenchman.

That's according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), who reported the former Juventus director wants to "hijack" the Bianconeri's move for their former star. Jose Mourinho's interest in both Perisic and Skriniar is well-documented.

Football Italia called the report a "remarkable assertion," and such a move would indeed be a major shock. Inter have fallen well behind Juventus and Napoli in the Serie A pecking order in recent years and no longer appear a prime destination for the sport's best players.

Most of the recent transfer links involving Pogba have been to Juventus, and Tuttosport has frequently reported on the saga.

It previously stated his agent Mino Raiola is working on a deal:

The Mirror also weighed in:

The 25-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2016 but has failed to live up to the lofty expectations so far. There have been several reports his relationship with Mourinho is fractured, and earlier this season it was even suggested the tactician had told his squad he would never name him captain again, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

Juventus has been discussed as a likely destination should Pogba move on, as the World Cup winner emerged as a top player in Turin and has spoken highly of his former club since.

The Bianconeri have never been shy of welcoming back former players, moving for Leonardo Bonucci as recently as this summer even though the Italian left on bad terms. He has since said he made a mistake leaving the Old Lady, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

A move for Pogba would be complicated due to the finances involved. At the time United signed him, they made the Frenchman the most expensive player in the world, and the Red Devils would likely be looking for a similar fee.

The Bianconeri just splashed the cash on Cristiano Ronaldo, so they may need to sell before they can spend such money again.

Inter could balance things out by including Perisic or Skriniar, but convincing the midfielder to join their project would be difficult. Pogba is a world-class talent―it's hard to see him settling for a team that hasn't won a meaningful piece of silverware since 2011.