Borussia Dortmund Sign Paco Alcacer from Barcelona on Permanent Deal

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 10: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on November 10, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Paco Alcacer on a permanent deal from Barcelona. 

The Spanish striker joined Dortmund on a season-long loan deal in August, and the German club have now exercised their option to buy him, per the club's official Twitter account:

He has penned a contract with the club until 2023 and expressed his delight with making his move permanent, per Dortmund's website (h/t Bundesliga.com): "I'm very happy in Dortmund, at BVB and in this wonderful team. Borussia Dortmund was and is exactly the right decision for me. I'll do everything I can to say thank you for your trust."

When Alcacer initially made his loan move to the Bundesliga, Dortmund said their option to buy was worth €25 million (€22 million), per BBC Sport.

Alcacer's career had stalled at Barca. He moved to the Camp Nou in 2016 from Valencia for €30 million (£25.5 million), but in the two full seasons he spent at the club, he started only 14 La Liga games.

Since moving to Dortmund, he has proved himself to be a superb frontman.

The 25-year-old has netted eight goals in just 236 minutes of action as BVB have set the pace in the 2018-19 Bundesliga:

It is little surprise that Dortmund have activated their option to keep him permanently, and it could be a move that benefits all parties involved.

As noted by Spanish football writer Simon Harrison, the transfer could also be beneficial for the Spain national team:

Alcacer will look to get back on the scoresheet when the Bundesliga returns this weekend.

BVB have a four-point lead at the head of the German top flight and visit Mainz on Saturday. 

