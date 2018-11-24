Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

After fast starts to the 2018-19 Premier League season, both Bournemouth and Arsenal will be looking to put recent stutters behind them when they meet at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Cherries have lost their last two games in succession, although they are still in sixth spot in the table coming into this game. That lofty league position is a nod to the brilliant form the team has showcased so far, with manager Eddie Howe continuing to work wonders on the south coast.

As for Arsenal, they've drawn their last four games in a row in all competitions and they were fortunate to secure a point in the 1-1 draw with Wolves at the Emirates Stadium before the international break, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan salvaging a point late on.

It's a contest that'll be worth a watch, as the two teams will play some expansive football. Here are the broadcast details, the odds for the game and an assessment of both sides ahead of the fixture.

Odds

Bournemouth win (14/5)

Draw (51/20)

Arsenal win (20/21)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Sunday, November 25

Time: 1:30 p.m. (GMT), 8:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Following on from their 11-game winning run in all competitions, which ended in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last month, Arsenal have found it hard to get over the line in more recent encounters.

While they performed well in a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool, in the 1-1 tie with Wolves at the Emirates Stadium they were a long way short of their best and eventually fortunate to take anything from the meeting with the newly-promoted team.

The man they could thank for keeping in the contest was Bernd Leno, who has gone a long way to cementing his status as the first-choice option between the sticks recently; James McNicholas of Gunnerblog hailed his efforts:

Defensively the Gunners will need to be tighter when they visit Bournemouth, as Howe's side have played some of the most vibrant attacking football in the top flight this season.

The Cherries have Callum Wilson up top, leading the line with aggression and physicality. Either side of him Bournemouth have the flair and creativity of both Ryan Fraser and David Brooks.

Howe will be a little wary of the fact the team have been short of their best in their last two matches. Against United they were profligate after taking an early lead and eventually lost late on, while at Newcastle an awful start to the game eventually cost them.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece noted Bournemouth were bullied a little by the Magpies:

The Gunners will need to wary of Wilson though, as he's netted in his last two games against them and has been in excellent form this term:

Regardless of what's gone on in the buildup to these matches, these two sides will turn up with an attacking intent and as such, this will be one of the most entertaining matches in the Premier League this weekend.

Bournemouth have been challenging opponents so frequently in 2018-19 and while they can be devastating on their day, there is still an air of defensive vulnerability that accompanies them. It's why Arsenal will be too strong on the day in what is bound to be an absorbing 90 minutes.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal