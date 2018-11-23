Rafinha 'Completely Committed' to Barcelona Despite His Father's Exit Talk

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Rafinha has insisted he is committed to Barcelona and said his father and agent, Mazinho, was mistaken when he revealed recently he was looking for an exit from the Camp Nou for his son.

The Brazilian is still struggling to break into the Barca first team—he has started only three La Liga games this term—but he said it only motivates him further when he is left out of the side, per Xavi Hernandez of Marca:

"If I'm not selected, I am the first one to go out and run harder the next day. Those are the values that my father gave me. I think the comments he made the other day were mistaken. It only makes me push myself more. I am a Barcelona player and am completely committed to the club."

Mazinho recently told Radio Galicia Sport (h/t Goal) that Rafinha's situation at Barca is "crazy" and "we have to look for an exit."



He added that the 25-year-old wants to be at a club where he is afforded "30 or 40 games a season."

A graduate of Barca's famed academy, Rafinha has never succeeded in becoming a first-team regular at the Camp Nou.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan and expressed a desire to make the move to Italy permanently, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS).



Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

When that did not happen he was then linked with another loan move in the summer, this time to Real Betis, per Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport.

Rafinha boasts more than enough ability to command a regular first-team spot at a number of top European clubs.

During his spell at Inter he played a part in each of the 17 Serie A games for which he was available, making 12 starts and five appearances from the bench.

It would not be surprising were his father looking to find a new club for his son, as he is reaching the peak years of his career and arguably deserves better than warming the bench at Barca.

But Rafinha has now made it clear his future still lies at the Camp Nou.