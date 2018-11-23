Report: Lazio to Drop Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Fee Amid Manchester United Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (R) outruns Marseille's French defender Adil Rami during the UEFA Europa League group H football match Lazio Rome vs Marseille on November 8, 2018 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Lazio are reportedly considering reducing their £100 million asking price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he has failed to produce the same form this season as he did in 2017-18. 

According to Sky Italia (h/t Liam Prenderville in the Mirror), the Serie A club will not sell him in January but could give the go-ahead for his departure next summer, and Manchester United are likely to be at the front of the queue along with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

