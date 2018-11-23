Report: Lazio to Drop Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Fee Amid Manchester United Rumours

Report: Lazio to Drop Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Fee Amid Manchester United RumoursNovember 23, 2018
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images
Lazio are reportedly considering reducing their £100 million asking price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he has failed to produce the same form this season as he did in 2017-18.
According to Sky Italia (h/t Liam Prenderville in the Mirror), the Serie A club will not sell him in January but could give the go-ahead for his departure next summer, and Manchester United are likely to be at the front of the queue along with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
