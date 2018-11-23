Egypt Boss Believes Liverpool Must Win Titles to Keep Mohamed Salah

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group C second-leg football match between Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool FC at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade on November 6, 2018. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could leave Anfield "in a season or two" unless his side start winning silverware, says Egypt manager Javier Aguirre. 

The Reds advanced to last season's UEFA Champions League final but finished empty-handed following a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. The Egyptian only joined from AS Roma in 2017, but Aguirre told ONSport (h/t Goal) the drought must end or Salah may not stay.

Aguirre said: "Salah may leave Liverpool in a season or two if he does not win trophies. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows that very well, and that's why they are working hard to win trophies."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are sure to be working hard to win trophies regardless of whether they felt Salah's future at the club was dependent on it, but convincing him of their potential is just added motivation.

        

