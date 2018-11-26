Marvin Jones Out for Season with Knee Injury, Placed on IR

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions placed veteran receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve with a knee injury, The Athletic's Chris Burke reported Monday. The move ends Jones' 2018 season.

According to ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein, Jones injured his knee in Detroit's 34-22 Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. He was out for the Lions' last two games.

Outside of a foot injury that cost him the entire 2014 campaign, Jones had previously been able to stay healthy through the years. He missed just one out of 64 contests from 2013 to 2017, excluding 2014. And that type of availability has yielded big results.

A fifth-round pick back in 2012, Jones has seen a steady increase in numbers with each season. He hauled in 61 passes last year for a career-high 1,101 yards while finding the end zone nine times.

Jones finishes 2018 with 35 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season.

Losing Jones for any amount of time is a tough blow to the Detroit passing attack. After Golden Tate was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones was expected to lead the receiving corps and help quarterback Matthew Stafford move the football.

Second-year wideout Kenny Golladay (52 catches, 804 yards and five touchdowns) is having a breakout season, but the Lions need T.J. Jones to become an impact player on offense. Meanwhile, running back Theo Riddick figures to continue to have a big role in the passing game.