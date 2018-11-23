Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, UFC Beijing: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, UFC Beijing: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PredictionsNovember 23, 2018
You're done with turkey until next year, and you're probably short on cash after buying a bunch of kitchen appliances on Black Friday—but hopefully you have an extra $40 to swing. That's because Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell are coming out of retirement for a fight on Saturday: live and only on pay-per-view.
If you don't? Well, the UFC has a more affordable alternative in the form of a UFC Fight Pass event taking place in Beijing. It's an interesting show topped by two solid heavyweight showdowns, backed by two local attractions.
So who is going to come out on top of this weekend's double-header? And will Ortiz finally get revenge on his old rival? Read on and find out.
Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz
Matthew Ryder
I never wanted to see this fight a third time. The idea of a battered Liddell fighting a long-ago-expired Ortiz did nothing for me. Until this week. I'll be damned if I don't kind of want to see how this whole mess transpires.
That said, Liddell was shell of himself in the last few years of his career and an absolute zombie in his final few fights, violently stopped time and again. Unless we're all buying into his utter and complete mental dominance of Ortiz still giving him an edge all these years later, it's hard to see him taking a third win—especially considering his opponent was still active against respectable competition as recently as last year.
Ortiz, TKO, Rd. 1
Scott Harris
It was an instant favorite for the "You Said It, Not Me" Hall of Fame. Ortiz said earlier this week that if this event didn't hit 200,000 pay-per-view buys, he and Liddell "shouldn't even be in the business." That may be a tall order, and it's a tall order to expect something out of this that doesn't relieve nostalgia but exacerbates it.
Ortiz has never been a master orator, but Liddell doesn't even seem to be there mentally half the time. Ortiz gets some kind of Bizarro World redemption, this struggles to break 150,000 buys, and then hopefully we can send both of these guys into a deserved, needed and permanent retirement.
Ortiz, unanimous decision
Nathan McCater
I have absolutely no faith in Liddell returning to any semblance of his past form. Ortiz has at least been active and shown himself to be competent against halfway decent competition. It's tough to ask Liddell to jump back in the cage and compete. Will he still have a puncher's chance? Yes. But that's all. I actually think Ortiz knocks him out cold to shock the crowd.
Ortiz, KO, Rd. 2
Steven Rondina
The only thing I disagree with my constituents on is Scott saying this struggles to break 150,000 buys. That's only because I'm betting this show struggles to break 50,000 buys.
Ortiz wins and leaves us all kind of feeling sad after.
Ortiz, unanimous decision
Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada
Ryder
Jingliang is good for a brawl and Zawada is no stranger to sleeping fools who try to engage him in one. I'm looking for Jingliang to work at making it wild and sloppy, probably doing so with an amount of success before a Zawada heat-seeker closes the show.
Zawada, TKO, Rd. 3
Harris
Jingliang stands on his own merits. Zawada's in there on short notice for the second time in two UFC contests. He dropped his debut by split decision. This one will be a little more emphatic.
Jingliang, TKO, Rd. 1
McCarter
A showcase for Jingliang? Probably. He's been in there with some suitable competition and showed out. He's here to have a big finish.
Jingliang, TKO, Rd. 1
Rondina
I don't think Jingliang is quite good enough (or Zawada quite bad enough) to look at this as a squash match, but that's the general idea here. This is a fight designed to end with a Chinese fighter picking up a win in front of the Chinese fans. Jingliang probably obliges...probably without any eye-gouging. Probably.
Jingliang, unanimous decision
Vince Morales vs. Song Yadong
Ryder
General rule of thumb: In a fight between two guys I've never heard of, I will choose the one with a Wikipedia page over the one with no Wikipedia page. You don't have to like it, but success in the fight game can be distilled down to that metric far more often than any of us would like to credit.
Yadong, submission, Rd. 2
Harris
Good on Morales for traveling halfway around the world for his UFC debut, but there is no way the UFC is going to risk a loss by one of their few Chinese fighters, particularly while fighting on Chinese soil. They want that foothold so bad they can taste it.
Yadong, unanimous decision
McCarter
Song Yadong is pretty legit. Stopping Felipe Arantes is no joke. Anything can happen in MMA, but you won't see me taking the dog here.
Yadong, TKO, Rd. 1
Rondina
Poor Morales is going to miss Thanksgiving just so he can catch an L on a card that nobody will see on the other side of the planet.
Yadong, unanimous decision
Alistair Overeem vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Ryder
This feels like the UFC setting Pavlovich up to be a big thing, but Overeem continually shows that just as we're all ready to write him off, he's added a new wrinkle and is not washed just yet. I believe a cautious, dull but ultimately successful Overeem comes to China and steals one.
Overeem, split decision
Harris
Alistair Overeem, prospect killer, has a pretty good ring to it. Pavlovich is a big, scary knockout artist (nine on his 12-0 record) with some pretty solid overseas competition on his resume. But Overeem is a big step for anyone who's never even fought in the UFC before.
Overeem, TKO, Rd. 2
McCarter
The prediction for this fight largely comes down to how much you think Overeem has in the tank, and that may be the exact purpose for the fight, too.
Pavlovich is a heavy-handed striker who could be the next KO artist the UFC pushes, but Overeem is the known commodity who needs to get back to winning ways to be marketed. Is the former multi-organization heavyweight champ washed? I won't go that far, but I'm not confident in the pick either.
Overeem, KO, Rd. 2
Rondina
Overeem is probably the better overall fighter, but he's an aging, increasingly chinny veteran with questionable striking defense. He could crack Pavlovich with something hard in the early goings of the fight, or catch him with something in the clinch. If he can't, though? Pavlovich will eventually land something that leads to a stoppage.
Pavlovich, TKO, Rd. 3
Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou
Ryder
I probably wouldn't have anticipated Blaydes would be the hotter heavyweight almost three years after their first meeting. Yet here we are, with the young wrestling ace close to a title shot while Ngannou flounders in "what if we were wrong about him?" territory.
My money says Ngannou still can't wrestle and Blaydes is still near un-knockout-able, and the Illinois native takes home a decision to even the score between them.
Blaydes, unanimous decision
Harris
I really want to back Ngannou here. The guy can still punch through a brick wall, but that fight with Lewis was an all-time stinker. He's going to have to earn his way back from that. Blaydes and his wrestling are a long, hard road.
Blaydes, unanimous decision
McCarter
The trajectories of these two are going in opposite directions, and the matchup favors Blaydes by a wide margin. So, naturally, I'm taking Ngannou. I'm not ready to get off the hype train just yet.
If Ngannou can stop a couple takedowns, this is his fight. He will do just that. While fresh, he stops Blaydes' entries and forces him to exchange. Good night, sleep tight.
Ngannou, KO, Rd. 1
Rondina
I still firmly believe Ngannou is a championship-level talent, but I'm more of a believer that wrestling beats striking. Blaydes just smashed Overeem's face in, and while I think Ngannou fares a bit better, I don't think he fares so much better that he wins.
Blaydes, unanimous decision