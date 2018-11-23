Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, UFC Beijing: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

1 of 5

Matthew Ryder

I never wanted to see this fight a third time. The idea of a battered Liddell fighting a long-ago-expired Ortiz did nothing for me. Until this week. I'll be damned if I don't kind of want to see how this whole mess transpires.

That said, Liddell was shell of himself in the last few years of his career and an absolute zombie in his final few fights, violently stopped time and again. Unless we're all buying into his utter and complete mental dominance of Ortiz still giving him an edge all these years later, it's hard to see him taking a third win—especially considering his opponent was still active against respectable competition as recently as last year.

Ortiz, TKO, Rd. 1

Scott Harris

It was an instant favorite for the "You Said It, Not Me" Hall of Fame. Ortiz said earlier this week that if this event didn't hit 200,000 pay-per-view buys, he and Liddell "shouldn't even be in the business." That may be a tall order, and it's a tall order to expect something out of this that doesn't relieve nostalgia but exacerbates it.

Ortiz has never been a master orator, but Liddell doesn't even seem to be there mentally half the time. Ortiz gets some kind of Bizarro World redemption, this struggles to break 150,000 buys, and then hopefully we can send both of these guys into a deserved, needed and permanent retirement.

Ortiz, unanimous decision

Nathan McCater

I have absolutely no faith in Liddell returning to any semblance of his past form. Ortiz has at least been active and shown himself to be competent against halfway decent competition. It's tough to ask Liddell to jump back in the cage and compete. Will he still have a puncher's chance? Yes. But that's all. I actually think Ortiz knocks him out cold to shock the crowd.

Ortiz, KO, Rd. 2

Steven Rondina

The only thing I disagree with my constituents on is Scott saying this struggles to break 150,000 buys. That's only because I'm betting this show struggles to break 50,000 buys.

Ortiz wins and leaves us all kind of feeling sad after.

Ortiz, unanimous decision