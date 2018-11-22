Juventus Reportedly Eyeing January Transfer Move for Wolves Star Ruben Neves

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on November 3, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering making a January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. 

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Old Lady sporting director Fabio Paratici met with the 21-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, on Wednesday to discuss the youngster, and club president Andrea Agnelli was also present.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Milan Line Up Godin Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milan Line Up Godin Transfer

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Man Utd to Pay Chris Smalling £120k/Week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd to Pay Chris Smalling £120k/Week

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    West Ham Linked to Player Famously Dropped from Stretcher

    World Football logo
    World Football

    West Ham Linked to Player Famously Dropped from Stretcher

    Matt Law,
    via The Telegraph

    Real Premier League Formations 🗣

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Premier League Formations 🗣

    reddit
    via reddit