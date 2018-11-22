Juventus Reportedly Eyeing January Transfer Move for Wolves Star Ruben Neves

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering making a January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Old Lady sporting director Fabio Paratici met with the 21-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, on Wednesday to discuss the youngster, and club president Andrea Agnelli was also present.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.