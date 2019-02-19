Jodie Meeks Reportedly Signs 10-Day Contract with Toronto Raptors

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors signed shooting guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 31-year-old is entering his 10th NBA season and has averaged 9.3 points on 41.8 percent shooting in 22.6 minutes per game for his career. He most recently posted 6.3 points per game in 77 games off the Washington Wizards bench in 2017-18.

On April 13, Meeks was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. Per Wojnarowski, Meeks tested positive for "banned compounds ipamorelin and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2."

The ex-Kentucky star released a statement declaring his innocence. He eventually appealed, but the suspension was not reduced or expunged.

On October 15, the Wizards traded Meeks to the Milwaukee Bucks, who waived him November 24.

The 6'4" guard lives primarily outside the arc. According to Basketball Reference, 53.4 percent of Meeks' 399 field-goal attempts from the 2017-18 season were three-pointers.

Meeks' value is largely based around his ability to get hot in a reserve role. Otherwise, he was 70th among 88 qualified shooting guards in defensive plus-minus last season, per ESPN. In addition, Meeks has only posted 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals for his career.

Meeks struggled from the outside last season as he made just 34.3 percent of his threes, which was his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2009-10.



That being said, Meeks had a two-year stretch from 2015-17 when he hit 41.1 percent of his threes. It's possible the veteran will find more success with a change of scenery.

If Meeks reverts to the form he exhibited just a couple years ago, he should provide Toronto with some solid shooting depth off the bench.