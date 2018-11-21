Carson Wentz Says His Performance vs. Saints 'Was Not Good Enough'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Carson Wentz isn't giving himself a pass following his ugly performance in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“What I put out last week was not good enough," Wentz told reporters Wednesday.

Wentz was held to 156 yards and three interceptions in a 48-7 blowout loss in New Orleans. It was perhaps the worst performance of his three-year career.

"I've played a lot of football games in my career and this is one of the worst losses I've ever been a part of," Wentz told reporters. "It's frustrating all the way around ... We have to be better and it starts with me."

The Eagles sit 4-6 and are two games behind Washington in the NFC East. Their 41-point loss in New Orleans was the worst ever by a defending Super Bowl champ. Wentz has otherwise had an excellent season in his return from an ACL tear in 2018, throwing for 2,304 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.

"I don't want to put undue pressure or added pressure on my shoulders," Wentz said. "I try to avoid those things, but as the quarterback and one of the leaders of this team, I realize I definitely got to be better to get this thing going."

The Eagles won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center, but there is almost no chance of a quarterback change. Most of their problems have been on the ground, though the emergence of Josh Adams may change that down the stretch.

Philly's margin for error will be almost nonexistent the next three weeks, as they'll play the Giants, Washington and Cowboys in successive weeks.