Nicklas Bendtner to Serve 50 Days in Jail for Assault After Dropping Appeal

MARTIN SYLVEST/Getty Images

Former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner will serve a 50-day prison sentence for assaulting a taxi driver after dropping his appeal against the verdict on Wednesday.

The Associated Press (via the MailOnline) reported the Rosenborg and Denmark striker accepted the sentence for the September 9 assault in Copenhagen, which was initially handed out on November 2. It is not yet known when the player will begin his sentence.

The Dane was also ordered to pay 1,500 kroner (£179) as part of the sentence.

Bendtner initially admitted to striking the man, but he said it was in self-defence as part of a dispute over a £4.80 taxi fare.

Per the Associated Press, the local state prosecutor has also announced it will not follow through on a counter-appeal against Bendtner, stating the prosecution is now finalised following confirmation of the sentence.

Per Jack Watson of the Independent, the initial court hearing revealed the 30-year-old broke the driver's jaw, and video was shown of the player kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

Speaking at a press conference three days after the assault, Bendtner said:

"I was involved in an extremely unfortunate episode. I could not imagine it would develop as it did, and of course I'm extremely sad that the outcome became as unfortunate as it did. To Rosenborg fans and audiences, I regret that this has happened. I'm sorry with all my heart that we are standing here today. To my dear teammates, I regret that this will steal focus in an important time. I thank you for your understanding. I have never been a fighter but I protect those I love on and off the pitch."

Bendtner departed Arsenal and the Premier League in 2014, signing for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The player returned to England to feature for Nottingham Forest for one season in 2016 before joining Rosenborg in Norway.