NBA Metrics 101: Ranking the Top 10 Benches

Great starting lineups can only carry you so far.

Though the five men who open games typically draw the lion's share of the attention, the second-stringers can often be the difference between success and defeat. If they bolster leads and stave off runs from the oppositions' best players, you'll be in great shape. If they hemorrhage points and fail to score any of their own, you'll inevitably get into some trouble.

To determine which of the league's 30 benches have been most effective in 2018-19, we're turning to two different pieces of information, both of which matter greatly when evaluating second-string performances: playing time and production.

Playing time is determined rather simply, as we're looking at the total number of minutes played by men not currently in the teams' starting lineups. Those opening quintets were determined subjectively (with the help of Lineups.com, but adjusting for minor injuries where necessary). To gauge effectiveness, we summed the same players' scores in NBA Math's total points added.

Once those numbers were gathered, we found z-scores in each category and then summed those marks to find the scores you see displayed next to the featured teams.

Objectivity reigns supreme in these rankings, which are purely retrospective rather than predictive.