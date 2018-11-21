Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (12-6) will look to halt a season-high three-game losing streak on Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-6) in a near pick'em Western Conference matchup at sportsbooks.

The Warriors have lost all three games without leading scorer Stephen Curry, who remains out due to a groin injury.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as one-point favorites; the total is at 222.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 112.9-102.4, Thunder (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

The Thunder have won three of their last four games, with the loss coming in Russell Westbrook's return on Monday following the birth of his twin girls.

The 30-year-old scored 29 points in a 117-113 road loss to the Sacramento Kings, with Oklahoma City closing as a five-point favorite.

The Thunder had rolled to 10 wins in their previous 11 games, going an impressive 9-2 against the spread over that stretch, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. Westbrook missed six of those games during his time off.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State definitely misses Curry but has more than enough offensive firepower to make up for his absence.

The Warriors still have Kevin Durant—Westbrook's former teammate—who has played 37 minutes or more in four of the last five games and averaged 28 points as they have gone 1-4 straight up and 0-5 ATS.

Durant will be very motivated to play against his old team, and Golden State is 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS in the past 12 meetings, including a 108-100 home victory this season on October 18.

Smart betting pick

The oddsmakers are saying a lot here in opening the Warriors as only one-point home favorites versus an opponent they have dominated for the most part recently.

To put this in perspective, they have been home dogs just twice since 2014, and both times came on March 25 and 27 of last season when Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were all out due to injuries.

Green (toe) is not expected to play in this game, either, but the others will be able to pick up the slack and help Durant beat his old team again.

Bet on the Warriors to end their skid with a win and cover the spread.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of Oklahoma City's last nine games on the road.

Golden State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games at home.

The total has gone under in four of Golden State's last five games at home.

