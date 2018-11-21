Neymar, Brazil Doctor Play Down Injury Concerns After Cameroon Substitution

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Brazil captain Neymar and team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar have played down fears that the player is set for a spell out of action after he picked up an injury against Cameroon on Tuesday.

The forward only lasted eight minutes of the friendly at Stadium MK before being substituted, prompting fears he would be absent for upcoming Paris Saint-Germain fixtures. PSG face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League next week.

However, the man himself said on Instagram he doesn't believe he has a significant issue.

"Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing a good recovery," Neymar posted, per Alex Young of the Evening Standard. "I think it was nothing serious."

Lasmar also offered an update on Neymar's condition, and in more good news for PSG fans, he suggested the issue is minor.

"He felt a discomfort on the right side of his groin region," he told Globo (h/t Young). "He complained and underwent an early assessment, but he already began his treatment. It doesn't seem serious at first, but we should wait and see how he develops."

Brazil went on to win the match against the African champions 1-0, with Everton forward Richarlison, who replaced the PSG star, scoring the only goal of the game.

With international football taking a backseat until 2019, the immediate fears when Neymar went down would have been in regards to his involvement in some crucial upcoming matches for his club—most notably the UEFA Champions League showdown with Liverpool in Paris on November 28.

The French champions are in third place in their group behind Napoli and the Reds, meaning some big performances are required if they're to make it into the knockout stages.

There was more worrying news for PSG fans in another international friendly, as Kylian Mbappe was also substituted against France with an issue:

However, France manager Didier Deschamps said after the game there is "no particular concern" regarding his condition at this point, per Goal.

Neymar has been key to PSG starting the domestic campaign in blistering form, as they've won their first 13 Ligue 1 matches in succession.

The forward, along with Mbappe, has torn defences apart with his movement, intelligence on the ball and refined decision-making in the final third. He's scored 13 goals and laid on six assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Having missed the clash with Real Madrid in the knockout stages last season that saw PSG eliminated from the Champions League, Neymar will be desperate to help the team progress this year; with two wins from their final two games against Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade, they can secure a spot in the last 16.

With that in mind, if there are any doubts over Neymar's condition for Saturday's game against Toulouse at the Parc des Princes, expect manager Thomas Tuchel to hold him back with Wednesday's match in mind.