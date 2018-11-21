Didier Deschamps Says There Is 'No Particular Concern' over Kylian Mbappe Injury

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has played down fears that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is set for a long spell on the sidelines after his injury against Uruguay on Tuesday.

The forward was withdrawn from the 1-0 win against the South Americans after 36 minutes following an awkward fall, and as he came off the pitch he appeared to be in some discomfort. But speaking about Mbappe after the game, Deschamps said he doesn't believe the problem is serious, per Patric Ridge of Goal.

"He had a shoulder pain after his fall, and he has to take exams on Wednesday morning," said the France boss. "But there is no particular concern. There was a shock, a pain, but I do not think there was any twisting or tear."

