Bayern Munich Have 'Significant Interest' in Chelsea Target Christian Pulisic

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 10: Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on November 10, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, who is said to be a target for Premier League giants Chelsea

Per Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated the Bavarians have "significant interest" in the American. Kicker (h/t CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez) previously reported on the links between Pulisic and Bayern earlier this year.

Dortmund director Michael Zorc recently told Kicker a January exit is ruled out, but the 20-year-old has said he will talk to the club during the winter break regarding his future, per Sky Sports: "I'm still focused on Dortmund. We are doing great this season. Once the break comes [in January], that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

