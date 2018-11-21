Bayern Munich Have 'Significant Interest' in Chelsea Target Christian Pulisic

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, who is said to be a target for Premier League giants Chelsea.

Per Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated the Bavarians have "significant interest" in the American. Kicker (h/t CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez) previously reported on the links between Pulisic and Bayern earlier this year.

Dortmund director Michael Zorc recently told Kicker a January exit is ruled out, but the 20-year-old has said he will talk to the club during the winter break regarding his future, per Sky Sports: "I'm still focused on Dortmund. We are doing great this season. Once the break comes [in January], that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future."

