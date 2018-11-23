Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 13 in College Football

1 of 8

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

Unless Michigan reverts back to Week 1 problems in ball security and blocking, Jim Harbaugh gets his first meaningful win as the Wolverines' coach. Beating Penn State is fine; so is beating Michigan State. But every Michigan coach is judged on how he fares against Ohio State. And this is the most vulnerable Ohio State team since the transition season between Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer. If Michigan can't win here, there are legitimate "When will it ever happen?" questions to be asked of Harbaugh.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

All the pressure is on Michigan. If Ohio State falls, the consensus thought will be something close to "OK then." If Michigan loses, there will be "Jim Harbaugh is a failure" reactions. Good thing I'm taking the Wolverines, right? Michigan's biggest problem in this series lately has been an inability to run successfully, but Ohio State's run defense is bad. Maryland just put up 339 rushing yards on the Buckeyes.

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

I have Michigan, but I don't feel like this game will be a blowout by any means. Sure, Ohio State is flawed. Defensively, this team could struggle against a pretty dangerous offense when quarterback Shea Patterson is on, especially when the Wolverines rely on their legs. And offensively, I could see Dwayne Haskins having trouble against one of the best defenses in the nation.

But the game is in Columbus, which makes an enormous difference. And for as much as we have criticized the Buckeyes—and at times for good reason—we just sort of skipped past the fact that Michigan struggled with Indiana for a while. (I get why; ultimate look-ahead game. But still.) Michigan will win, but it will be close and probably kind of ugly. Wolverines 24, Buckeyes 20

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

Defense will be the difference in this one. More specifically, the fact that Michigan has the best secondary in the country while Ohio State can't even slow down an opponent with a competent quarterback will be the difference. Haskins will do more damage against this Wolverines defense than any QB has this season, but it won't be nearly enough to keep up with what Shea Patterson, Karan Higdon and Co. are going to do to the Buckeyes defense.

Because this game is being played at the Horseshoe and not the Big House, it might be close for a little while. In the end, though, Michigan will win by enough of a margin to eliminate any lingering doubt about whether it belongs in the playoff.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

Ohio State has the better offense, thanks to Heisman Trophy hopeful Haskins. But the fact that the Buckeyes don't have a consistent running game will doom them against Michigan. It's hard beating the Wolverines if you're one-dimensional, and this game is set up for Big Blue to win, even if they are on the road.

The hope in Columbus is that OSU maybe banded together last week in a 52-51 double-overtime win over Maryland, but something just hasn't looked right recently with this team. If you can't get up for this game, you shouldn't be playing college football. Harbaugh will have his team up, and Michigan will grind out a huge win.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

Everything prior to what we know about the 2018 season says to take the Buckeyes. Not only are they home underdogs—which has historically been a great motivator for Urban Meyer teams—but they've owned this rivalry since 2001. But Michigan has been clearly better since the middle of this season when the Buckeyes' defensive flaws began to pile up each week.

The fascinating part of this game will be Ohio State's powerful passing game against Don Brown's talented defense. But it'll come down to Michigan's improved offense against the Buckeyes' porous defense, and the Wolverines will win because of their advantages with that head-to-head matchup.