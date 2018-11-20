B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Adebayo Wears Custom 13s, Montrezl in Reeboks and More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

There were only four games on the NBA schedule Tuesday, which meant fans had fewer kicks to marvel at in addition to the basketball.

Fortunately, players such as Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and Bam Adebayo brought the fire to make up for the lack of contests on the slate.

           

Tobias Harris Brings Out Something New

          

Markieff Morris Back with Another Foamposite

             

Bam Adebayo Breaks Out Custom 13s

         

Trey Burke Wearing "Camo" Kobe 1 Protros

          

"Hollywood" Nike Zoom Kobe 6 for Kelly Oubre Jr.

           

Mike Scott in Throwback KDs

           

Montrezl Harrell with Some Reebok Heat

          

There will be far more head-turning shoes on display Wednesday with 13 games set to take place, including LeBron James' return to Cleveland as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He surely has the proper shoes chosen for such an occasion.

