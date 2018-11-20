B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Adebayo Wears Custom 13s, Montrezl in Reeboks and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Adebayo Wears Custom 13s, Montrezl in Reeboks and MoreNovember 21, 2018
There were only four games on the NBA schedule Tuesday, which meant fans had fewer kicks to marvel at in addition to the basketball.
Fortunately, players such as Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and Bam Adebayo brought the fire to make up for the lack of contests on the slate.
Tobias Harris Brings Out Something New
Markieff Morris Back with Another Foamposite
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Keefmorris wearing the Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Electric Green" tonight. https://t.co/GQ7556lBFi
Bam Adebayo Breaks Out Custom 13s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Bam1of1 wearing custom “Thanksgiving” Air Jordan 13 Lows tonight. https://t.co/L5XjasmMOI
Trey Burke Wearing "Camo" Kobe 1 Protros
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro for @TreyBurke against the Blazers. https://t.co/sFLVKxeIIJ
"Hollywood" Nike Zoom Kobe 6 for Kelly Oubre Jr.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR rocking a Nike Kobe 6 tonight vs. the Clippers https://t.co/xg4QNQvGcz
Mike Scott in Throwback KDs
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@mikescott throws it back to the Nike Zoom KD “Gold Medal” https://t.co/S297op3vIa
Montrezl Harrell with Some Reebok Heat
SLAM Kicks @SLAMKicks
"We came straight from the bottom, to the top, my lifestyle." Montrezl Harrell in the lifestyle Reebok Question tonight. https://t.co/2ul8x7EI7E
There will be far more head-turning shoes on display Wednesday with 13 games set to take place, including LeBron James' return to Cleveland as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He surely has the proper shoes chosen for such an occasion.
