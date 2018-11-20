Matteo Politano's Late Goal Pushes Italy Past Christian Pulisic, USMNT

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Italy secured a 1-0 friendly win over the United States on Tuesday at the Luminus Arena in Genk, Belgium, thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Matteo Politano.

Roberto Mancini's side dominated the first half but created few clear-cut chances. USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was called into action on occasion, saving well from Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi and Leonardo Bonucci.

The second half was a similar story as Italy continued to press. Horvath saved twice from Kevin Lasagna, while Mattia De Sciglio blazed a shot over the bar as the game looked set to end goalless.

However, Politano secured victory deep into four minutes of stoppage time. The substitute was played in by Roberto Gagliardini and tucked a low shot past Horvath.

What's Next?

Tuesday's match was the final fixture of 2018 for both teams. The United States' next scheduled friendly is in February against Costa Rica at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. Italy do not have any fixtures scheduled yet. The next European international break is set to fall between March 18 and 26.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.