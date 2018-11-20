Dwyane Wade Returns to Heat After 2-Week Paternity Leave, Will Play vs. Nets

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade's final dance is set to continue after a brief pause.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Tuesday that the Miami Heat guard is ready to return after spending the last two weeks on paternity leave. The 16th-year veteran has not played since Nov. 5.

The 6-10 Heat, who went just 2-5 in Wade's absence, will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

