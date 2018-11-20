Dwyane Wade Returns to Heat After 2-Week Paternity Leave, Will Play vs. Nets

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 5: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on during a game against the Detroit Pistons on November 5, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade's final dance is set to continue after a brief pause.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Tuesday that the Miami Heat guard is ready to return after spending the last two weeks on paternity leave. The 16th-year veteran has not played since Nov. 5.

The 6-10 Heat, who went just 2-5 in Wade's absence, will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

         

