Report: Chelsea Close to Making N'Golo Kante Their Top Earner with New Contract

Chelsea are reportedly confident of tying down N'Golo Kante to a new contract that will make him the club's highest earner.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Blues have offered him a five-year deal worth £290,000 per week, almost double his current salary, and they believe he'll put pen to paper "in the next few months."

The Frenchman is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2021, but Chelsea are said to be moving to further secure his future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

It's no surprise the Blues want to do their utmost to keep hold of him, as the 27-year-old has become one of the Premier League's most influential midfielders since his arrival in England in 2015.

The France international was vital to Leicester City's sensational title win during his first season in the Premier League.

He has contributed to yet more success, both domestically and internationally, since moving to Chelsea in 2016:

He was a key figure in France's FIFA World Cup win in the summer:

Few clubs would consider making a defensive-minded midfielder their top earner, but such is the impact he can have on the team.

Kante's energy, work ethic and ability to recover the ball—via tackles or interceptions—is almost unparalleled.

Not only does that allow him to provide protection to the Blues' back four, it also makes him an all-encompassing presence in midfield who stifles the opposition, breaks up their play and quickly transitions defence into attack.

He would make a superb signing for virtually any side in the world, and PSG have particular need for a player of his talent in their midfield.

Ensuring his future remains with Chelsea will prove to be some excellent business from the Blues.