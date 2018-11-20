Liverpool Reportedly Face Barcelona, Bayern Munich Battle for Luka Jovic

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - AUGUST 25: Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt looks on during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt at Schwarzwald-Stadion on August 25, 2018 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic but could face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. 

According to Bild's Roland Palmert (h/t the Mirror's Darren Wells), Jovic has caught Klopp's attention after a superb start to the season, which has seen him bag 12 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions and could try to land him in January.

However, he has caught the eye of Europe's other elite sides, too, and Frankfurt board member Fredi Bobic said: "Our grandstand has been full of scouts from the absolute top clubs for weeks. They send their best people. I'll stay calm, that's also recognition for us. We will be noticed again in Europe."

                                   

