Kylian Mbappe Says Neymar Laughed off Video of Edinson Cavani Clash

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Uruguay's striker Edinson Cavani (L) vies with Brazil's striker Neymar during the international friendly football match between Brazil and Uruguay at The Emirates Stadium in London on November 16, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has said Neymar laughed after the Frenchman sent him a video of his clash with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani at the end of Brazil's 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium on Friday. 

Neymar's 76th-minute penalty decided the fixture, but it was Cavani's tackle on his club-mate five minutes from the end that earned attention. Cavani was cautioned for the challenge, but Mbappe told reporters the pair will have "no problem" resuming a harmonious relationship once back in Paris:

"Edinson is always up for the game, so there is no need to give him extra motivation for matches. He is a great player and having him with us at PSG does us a lot of good.

"I sent Neymar a video of his clash with Edinson via WhatsApp and he just laughed in response, so that says it all. It was nothing, it was a duel and they were defending their countries. They both gave everything, which you have to do when you go for the ball, and contact is a part of the game—that is all."

"... This will not stop them from hugging and making up at PSG and then scoring goals together once we are back with PSG. There is no problem."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Cavani: Neymar and I Are 'Friends, Brothers, Team-Mates'

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Cavani: Neymar and I Are 'Friends, Brothers, Team-Mates'

    AFP
    via Goal

    NFL Drops Jerseys for PSG & Barcelona 🔥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    NFL Drops Jerseys for PSG & Barcelona 🔥

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Netherlands into Finals...but Germany Could Get Stronger

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Netherlands into Finals...but Germany Could Get Stronger

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Killing Dembele at Barca?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What's Killing Dembele at Barca?

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report