Kylian Mbappe Says Neymar Laughed off Video of Edinson Cavani Clash

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has said Neymar laughed after the Frenchman sent him a video of his clash with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani at the end of Brazil's 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Neymar's 76th-minute penalty decided the fixture, but it was Cavani's tackle on his club-mate five minutes from the end that earned attention. Cavani was cautioned for the challenge, but Mbappe told reporters the pair will have "no problem" resuming a harmonious relationship once back in Paris:

"Edinson is always up for the game, so there is no need to give him extra motivation for matches. He is a great player and having him with us at PSG does us a lot of good.

"I sent Neymar a video of his clash with Edinson via WhatsApp and he just laughed in response, so that says it all. It was nothing, it was a duel and they were defending their countries. They both gave everything, which you have to do when you go for the ball, and contact is a part of the game—that is all."

"... This will not stop them from hugging and making up at PSG and then scoring goals together once we are back with PSG. There is no problem."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.