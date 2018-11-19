Rutgers Ties NCAA Record by Holding Eastern Michigan to 4 Points in 1st Half

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

There's a solid chance many people in the crowd at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Rutgers could have made a free throw if given seven chances, but the Eastern Michigan Eagles could not.

In fact, Eastern Michigan managed only four points during the first half of its game against Rutgers on Monday and found itself behind 31-4 by intermission. According to the official Twitter account of Rutgers men's basketball, the Scarlet Knights tied "an NCAA record for fewest points allowed versus a Division I team in a half in the shot clock era (since 1986)."



The numbers were expectedly ugly, as the Eagles were 2-of-25 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range to go with their 0-of-7 mark from the free-throw line.

There is a silver lining, though. Lots of missed shots means more opportunities for offensive rebounds, and Eastern Michigan grabbed nine of them in the opening 20 minutes.

So congratulations to the Eagles for bolstering their rebounding totals against a Big Ten foe.