Josh Richardson Fined $25,000 for Throwing Shoe into Crowd vs. Lakers

Sunday's 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was reportedly costly for Miami Heat swingman Josh Richardson.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Richardson was fined $25,000 because he threw his shoe into the AmericanAirlines Arena crowd.

