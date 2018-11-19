Josh Richardson Fined $25,000 for Throwing Shoe into Crowd vs. Lakers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson runs down the court as he looses his shoe during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Sunday's 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was reportedly costly for Miami Heat swingman Josh Richardson.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Richardson was fined $25,000 because he threw his shoe into the AmericanAirlines Arena crowd.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

