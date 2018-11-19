Report: Jameis Winston Named Buccaneers Starter over Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. 49ers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 18, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 38-35. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for their Week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reported Monday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started the Bucs' last three games. Winston replaced Fitzpatrick in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the New York Giants and finished 12-of-16 for 199 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

