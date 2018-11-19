Report: Jameis Winston Named Buccaneers Starter over Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. 49ers

Elsa/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for their Week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reported Monday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started the Bucs' last three games. Winston replaced Fitzpatrick in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the New York Giants and finished 12-of-16 for 199 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

