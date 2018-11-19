Report: Inter to Battle Chelsea, Juventus for Brescia Starlet Sandro Tonali

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Inter Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign Italian wonderkid Sandro Tonali, with Chelsea and Juventus both considering the prodigy.

Calciomercato (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express) reported the San Siro giants have joined the expanding list of clubs desiring the 18-year-old, with former Juve CEO Giuseppe Marotta expected to be employed at Inter in due course. Marotta reportedly has a good relationship with one of Tonali's representatives and could swing a deal in favour of the Nerazzurri.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) recently reported the Old Lady want to buy the midfielder and immediately loan him back to his current club, with the Serie A holders attempting to secure his long-term talents.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren thinks Tonali's future could be decided in January:

The teenager has started 11 games in Serie B this term, and his performances have alerted a host of clubs.

Tonali was called up to Italy's senior squad in November. He promises to be a perennial member of the national side as he develops further.

The youngster has been likened to Andrea Pirlo, and his style has excited supporters of the Little Swallows in the second tier.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato) reported Premier League champions Manchester City have also scouted Tonali, with Sky Blues coach Pep Guardiola keeping a keen eye on the potential future superstar.

Dino Panato/Getty Images

Per Calciomercato, Brescia value the Lombardy-born talent at €25 million (£22.5 million), and Tonali could represent a huge steal for any prospective buyer.

Marotta's expected arrival should be hugely significant for Inter, with the 61-year-old an experienced hand at building successful operations.

The executive helped place Juve on a path of unprecedented success, and he will see the value in signing one of his nation's best young talents.

Both Milan teams crave their former domestic and European success, and Marotta could represent an important piece of the jigsaw for Inter's Chinese owners.