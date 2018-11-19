Virgil Van Dijk Goal Sees Netherlands Draw with Germany in UEFA Nations League

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The Netherlands booked their place in the UEFA Nations League finals next summer, as they dramatically drew with Germany 2-2 on Monday at Veltins-Arena.

Despite having already been relegated from League A Group 1, Germany started with the greater intent and were ahead after nine minutes following Timo Werner's brilliant long-range strike; 10 minutes later, their lead was doubled, as Leroy Sane's deflected shot squirmed past Jasper Cillessen.

The Dutch needed to get back on level terms in order to finish top of the group and they set up an interesting finish when Quincy Promes curled a fine effort beyond Manuel Neuer with six minutes remaining. It was then left to Virgil van Dijk, flung forward as an emergency centre-forward, to equalise in stoppage time with a thumping volley.

This remarkable result for the Netherlands means they join England, Portugal and Switzerland in the final four of the Nations League in June.

New Formation Will Rejuvenate Germany in 2019 Despite Growing Pains

VI-Images/Getty Images

After being eliminated at the World Cup group stage and then relegated before their final game of the Nations League, 2018 has been a year to forget for Germany. However, manager Joachim Low appears to have stumbled on something encouraging in his new 3-4-3 system.

In the last two matches—they beat Russia 3-0 on Thursday—the Germans have looked a lot more comfortable, with the three-man defence providing extra stability and giving license to the attackers to operate with freedom.

Werner was a livewire throughout and opened the scoring with this piece of brilliance:



Sane, in particular, appears to be benefitting from the new formation, as he excelled at the home of his former side, Schalke:



Werner, Sane and Serge Gnabry were electric throughout, with their slick interchanges causing major issues for the Dutch defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt.

With that attacking trio, Joshua Kimmich alongside Toni Kroos in midfield and Niklas Sule and Antonio Rudiger flanking Mats Hummels at the back, there was a refreshing look to this Germany team, at least before their late collapse.

What's next?

Thoughts will now turn to 2019 for both sides, with this the last match of the calendar year for the pair. No friendlies have been scheduled for next year yet, although the next international break in the domestic calendar is between March 18 and 26.