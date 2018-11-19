Report: Barcelona Tell Liverpool Ousmane Dembele Sale Would Cost over €100M

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly informed Liverpool they will not consider a bid under €100 million (£88.7 million) for Ousmane Dembele next summer.

The Reds have been widely linked with a move for the France World Cup winner, with the attacker struggling to find consistency since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Spanish newspaper Sport (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Star) reported Barca have made it known they will not contemplate any offer under £88.7 million after spending £135.5 million to sign the 21-year-old in 2017.

According to Sport, Barca are unimpressed with Dembele's current attitude at the Camp Nou, but the Catalans will reportedly not entertain the idea of any sale in the January transfer window.



FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Dembele was dropped for Barca's shock 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday and was not afforded a place on the substitutes bench for the fixture.

Per Gibbs, Blaugrana general manager Pep Segura has attempted to pour cold water on the speculation surrounding the forward.

Segura said:

"If you have information from the English press, ask the English press! If you have information from Liverpool, ask Liverpool! There has been nothing (no offers) for Dembele and we have no desire to change the structure of the squad. There is no problem with Dembele. He’s very young and he’s never had to make the effort he has to make now to adapt to Barca’s play."

Luis Suarez also commented on Dembele's issues at Barca and said Monday his team-mate must "focus" more.

The Uruguay icon was quoted by Get French Football News on Twitter:

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague recently said Liverpool will not be submitting an offer for Dembele, with Reds coach Jurgen Klopp happy with his stellar attacking line-up.

Dembele would struggle to displace Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane at Anfield, and his performances at Barca haven't proved he was worth the huge original outlay made by the Spanish champions.

The Frenchman should still develop into a top-class player, however, and his talent dictates he has all the tools needed to be a success.

Whether he transcends into a generational world-class attacker is yet unknown, but he has the opportunity to learn from the best in Lionel Messi if he remains in Spain.