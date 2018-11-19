Brian Bowen II Sues Adidas on Bribery, Fraud Allegations

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Brian Bowen II, the former Louisville commit who became a centerpiece into a federal investigation into college basketball corruption, filed a lawsuit against Adidas on Monday.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported Bowen filed a federal racketeering lawsuit, claiming he was unaware of his father's pay-for-play deal with people tied to Adidas.

"Adidas has thus far infiltrated college basketball with complete impunity," attorney Mullins McLeod said. "It is now time for them to answer for what they have done and to suffer the consequences of their corporate misconduct. Brian is an exceptional young man who is determined to right this wrong and to do his part to help free other student athletes from corporate corruption that has no place in college basketball."

Brian Bowen Sr. agreed to a pay-for-play scheme that would net him $100,000 for his son to attend Louisville. Adidas associates James Gatto, Merl Code, Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood, Thomas "T.J." Gassnola and Christopher Rivers, who were all named in the FBI probe, are part of the lawsuit.

Bowen II said he had no knowledge of his father's actions and has been unfairly punished. He never played for Louisville and decided to turn professional earlier this year after briefly enrolling at South Carolina.

"I have always felt that Brian was the true victim of everything that transpired with Adidas," said attorney Jason A. Setchen. "I have always felt that Brian was the true victim of everything that transpired with Adidas. Brian has been severely damaged due to the actions of others and treated unjustly. I am happy that the McLeod Law Group has undertaken the pursuit of justice on behalf of Brian. I look forward to working in conjunction with them to ensure that Brian finally gets his day in court."

Gatto, Code and Dawkins were all found guilty on fraud charges last month.