Dana White Wants Cormier-Jones 3 Despite Cormier's Team's Retirement Push

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: (L-R) Jon Jones punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event inside the Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White is hoping to see a third fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, though the possibility remains Cormier could simply retire.

"I'd obviously like to see Jones and Cormier fight again at heavyweight," White told TMZ Sports. "Cormier's team wants him to retire now. They want him to retire right now. I hope we can get three more fights out of him."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: UFC's Rachael Ostovich Hospitalized After Attack

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: UFC's Rachael Ostovich Hospitalized After Attack

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    White Wants DC to Put Off Retirement Plans Jones Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    White Wants DC to Put Off Retirement Plans Jones Fight

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Rutten: Ryan Hall ‘Going to Be a Tough Fight’ for Penn

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Rutten: Ryan Hall ‘Going to Be a Tough Fight’ for Penn

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Nick Diaz Opens as Betting Underdog Against Masvidal

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nick Diaz Opens as Betting Underdog Against Masvidal

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow