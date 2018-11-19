Dana White Wants Cormier-Jones 3 Despite Cormier's Team's Retirement Push

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White is hoping to see a third fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, though the possibility remains Cormier could simply retire.

"I'd obviously like to see Jones and Cormier fight again at heavyweight," White told TMZ Sports. "Cormier's team wants him to retire now. They want him to retire right now. I hope we can get three more fights out of him."

