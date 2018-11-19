LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Trade 'Beginning of the End' of Cavaliers Era

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

LeBron James opened up about his decision to leave Cleveland, saying general manager Koby Altman's lie to him about trading Kyrie Irving was the "beginning of the end" for his second tenure with the Cavaliers.

"Everyone knows that when Kyrie got traded, it was the beginning of the end for everything. It's not a secret," James told The Athletic's Joe Vardon in an interview published Monday.



James said Altman told him that he would not trade a disgruntled Irving to the Boston Celtics, only for the deal to be completed the same day. Altman had taken over for David Griffin earlier in the summer of 2017, and James said he believed owner Dan Gilbert ordered the young general manager to complete the trade.

"You realize at that point in time, take nothing from Koby, because Koby [was just named GM], but at that point in time, you realize that Koby's not the only one running the team, as [former GM David Griffin] had done, and that's why Griff was let go pretty much," James said.

