Paul Gascoigne Charged with Sexual Assault for Touching Woman on Train

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexual assault by touching following an incident that unfolded on a train from York to Durham on August 20.

Sky Sports News reported the former England midfielder faces one charge, and Dan Roan of BBC News confirmed a court date was scheduled for December:

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

"A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

"Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year."

The 51-year-old scored 10 times in 57 appearances for England and achieved success with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers, with whom he won back-to-back Scottish league titles in 1996 and 1997.

Gascoigne was due to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in October, but the organisation withdrew its invite after concerns were raised regarding the former star's health, per Sky Sports News.

He posted an ambiguous tweet (contains language NSFW) advising his followers to "watch your own back" the night before reports of his sexual assault charge surfaced:

Gascoigne's latter career was mired by alcohol addiction, and he has been admitted to rehabilitation centres on numerous occasions over the years.