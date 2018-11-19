Juventus Reportedly Interested in PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Amid Transfer Rumours

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, with the Italian giants looking to increase their scope for superstars in the transfer market.

The Bianconeri completed a coup when they landed Cristiano Ronaldo for £100 million this past summer, and Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Mbappe is now in their sights.

Calciomercato.com added a move may only "make sense" if Paulo Dybala were to leave the club first, which is a divorce not all at the Allianz Stadium may be comfortable with.

Mbappe—who will turn 20 in December—was initially loaned to PSG, but the Ligue 1 champions paid €180 million (£160 million), plus bonuses, to make the move permanent in June, as detailed by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson earlier this year.

The CIES Football Observatory reported findings in early November that Mbappe was the most valuable forward in Europe; Barcelona's Lionel Messi placed seventh, while Dybala was 10th on the list:

That also makes Mbappe the most valuable player overall in Europe and, by extension, likely the most valuable player in the world; above PSG team-mate Neymar, who joined the club for €222 million.

Juventus may have missed their chance to land the latter of those, but it appears the club want to build on their capture of Ronaldo, 33, by signing a superstar for the future generations.

Blogger Arjun Pradeep posted an image of the Tuttosport back page, which reiterated the Bianconeri's interest in Real Madrid star Marco Asensio and a Paul Pogba reunion:

Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported earlier in November that Ronaldo had spoken highly of Asensio, 22, who is said to be an admirer of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. Pogba has been frequently linked with a return to Italy since he rejoined Manchester United in 2016.

Dybala, 25, has started in 12 of his 14 appearances for Juventus this season and appears to be enjoying life as part of an attack alongside Ronaldo, netting six times in all competitions.

While Juventus have shown new ambition in terms of transfer capability of late, tempting a club like PSG into selling a treasured asset will not be easy.

What's more, Italian football writer Adam Digby recently noted the importance of Dybala in Allegri's plans:

Mbappe is in a league of his own among Europe's most promising talents right now, but the main obstacle would be convincing PSG to sell their poster child at all, never mind freeing up the necessary funds.