Napoli Reportedly Reject £80M Manchester United Bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly heads the ball during the Italian Serie A football match Genoa vs Napoli at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium on November 10, 2018 in Genoa. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly turned down an £80 million bid from Manchester United for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to La Repubblica (h/t the Mirror's Jack Rathborn), Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis did not hesitate to reject the bid, as he is hoping for a fee in the region of €100 million (£89 million).

Per Rathborn, Koulibaly only signed a new deal in September to tie him down until 2023. There's said to be plenty of competition to prise him away from Naples, too, as Europe's other elite sides such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also interested.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mata Relishing Man Utd's Return to 'Special' Old Trafford

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mata Relishing Man Utd's Return to 'Special' Old Trafford

    Juan Mata
    via Juan Mata

    Man Utd's $103M Koulibaly Bid Rejected

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd's $103M Koulibaly Bid Rejected

    via mirror

    Premier League Matchday 13 Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Matchday 13 Predictions

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Tonali: 'I’d Prefer to Stay in Italy'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tonali: 'I’d Prefer to Stay in Italy'

    City Watch
    via Mcfcwatch