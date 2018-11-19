Napoli Reportedly Reject £80M Manchester United Bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly turned down an £80 million bid from Manchester United for Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to La Repubblica (h/t the Mirror's Jack Rathborn), Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis did not hesitate to reject the bid, as he is hoping for a fee in the region of €100 million (£89 million).

Per Rathborn, Koulibaly only signed a new deal in September to tie him down until 2023. There's said to be plenty of competition to prise him away from Naples, too, as Europe's other elite sides such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also interested.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.