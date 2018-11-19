AC Milan Reportedly Make Contact Over Transfer for Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly in contact with Cesc Fabregas' representatives and could launch a move for the Chelsea midfielder in January following a string of injuries at the San Siro.

Calciomercato.com reported Fabregas is being eyed as a potential cut-price signing, with the Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire at the end of this season.

Milan midfielders Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia were recently sidelined with knee ligament and calf injuries, respectively, which is said to have pushed the Rossoneri to intensify their search for winter recruits.

Fabregas, 31, has made three Premier League appearances this season but is yet to start a top-flight match under Maurizio Sarri, who doesn't appear to have the playmaker high in his plans.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder was out with a knee injury at the start of the season and was an unused substitute in four league matches before making his first appearance in the competition this term against Burnley, coming off the bench in the 78th minute.

While Sarri may not have used Fabregas prominently thus far, the player said in early October that he was relishing his time under the former Napoli chief, via Goal:

Fabregas has played only 48 minutes of Premier League football in the six weeks since making those comments. His only starts this season have come in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea spent £50 million to acquire Jorginho from Naples before signing Mateo Kovacicon loan from Real Madrid late in the summer transfer window, making it clear Sarri felt midfield reinforcements were required.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek appears to be raising his game under Sarri, who has also had a positive impact on Ross Barkley.

The former Everton man earned praise from journalist Henry Winter during England's 2-1 win over Croatia on Sunday:

The competition for places in Chelsea's midfield is increasing, but that may not be enough to convince Fabregas of a move to Milan, who have finished the past two Serie A seasons sixth.

The Rossoneri sit fifth but are at risk of sliding unless they can restock the squad in January following an unfortunate run of injuries. Calciomercato.com reported Bonaventura will be out of action until April after knee surgery, while Biglia is expected to be back around February.

Fabregas' high wages are understood to be a stumbling block for Milan, who presumably wouldn't be able to match the £156,000 per week he earns at Chelsea, as reported by the Daily Express in July.

Sarri may have plans for Fabregas beyond the winter despite his low activity this season, and the Blues could still offer to extend the deal of a seasoned asset now in his 13th season as a Premier League player.