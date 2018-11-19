Honduran Goalkeeper Oscar Sein Munguia Zelaya Shot and Killed Outside Bar

David Madison/Getty Images

Honduran goalkeeper Oscar Sein Munguia Zelaya has died aged 27 after reportedly being shot outside a bar on Sunday morning.

His club, Club Deportivo Vida, confirmed his death on Twitter. Per MailOnline's Matt Storey, they wrote: "We regret the death of our goalkeeper Oscar Munguia, who died tragically in the early hours of Sunday morning. Our condolences to your relatives."

Honduran news channel Hoy Mismo (h/t Storey) reported he and a friend were shot outside a hotel bar in La Ceiba following an altercation. The shooting was said to have been carried out by a stranger, who subsequently fled the scene on a motorbike.

Hoy Mismo shared the story on Twitter:

Munguia's former club, Arsenal FC Roatan, paid tribute to him on Facebook:

Honduran police have launched an investigation and are attempting to establish a motive for his murder.

According to Human Rights Watch, Honduras' murder rate is "among the highest in the world."



Munguia made two appearances for Vida in the Honduran top flight's Apertura season this year, which concluded on November 11 with the club having finished eighth from 10 teams.