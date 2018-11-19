Antoine Griezmann Explains Barcelona Decision, Being Lionel Messi's 'Lieutenant'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has explained his decision to turn down a transfer to Barcelona earlier this year and said his team-mates did everything they could to keep him.

Griezmann was frequently linked with a transfer to the Camp Nou but released a video in June announcing he would remain with Los Rojiblancos. The France forward spoke to Canal Plus (h/t Goal) and noted playing in Messi's shadow was one underlying factor:

"Hard to refuse Barca? It's very difficult. You have Barca who want you, who calls you, who sends messages.

[...]

"Unconsciously, being Messi's lieutenant may have played a part. But my team-mates and club people did everything, they came to talk to me, increased my salary. They did everything to show that it was my house and that I shouldn't leave.

"It was really complicated times, especially for my wife where I woke her up at 3 a.m. to talk about it."

