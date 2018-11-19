Henk ten Cate: Barcelona Will Sign 'Mixture of Deco and Xavi' Frenkie de Jong

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Former Barcelona assistant boss Henk ten Cate believes the club will sign Ajax starlets Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, noting the former has similarities to past Camp Nou stars Xavi and Deco.

The Dutchman, who assisted former Barca manager Frank Rijkaard from 2003 to 2006, told Mundo Deportivo's Roger Torello (h/t Goal):

"It cannot be compared, De Jong can be a mixture of Deco and Xavi, but he is De Jong. It is always difficult to compare players. Both Xavi and Deco were from another planet; De Jong has the talent, but he must still prove it and that his injuries are respected."

Per Goal, both De Jong and De Ligt have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou. Ten Cate isn't convinced they're ready for that yet but believes it's time they left Ajax as the Eredivisie is "too easy" and leaving would be "the best decision for their careers."

He continued:

"I think that with their age they are players who need to play every week and the chances of playing at Barca are not so great. When someone arrives at Barca they have to be ready.

"My opinion is that Barca will sign them but transfer them to another club so that they can get experience at the highest level, but not at Barca. They are players with a lot of quality but to grow they need to play, not be on the bench."

