Titans DC Dean Pees Taken to Hospital for Observation During Game vs. Colts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees instructs during NFL football training camp Friday, July 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to a hospital after "experiencing a medical issue" during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site.

According to the team, medical personnel tended to Pees at Lucas Oil Stadium before taking him to a local hospital.

Pees is in his first season as the Titans' defensive coordinator, having ended his brief retirement to join Tennessee's staff.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

