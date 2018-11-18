Browns Head Coach Rumors: Cleveland Wants to Interview Condoleeza Rice

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

FILE - In this March 15, 2014 file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gestures while speaking at the California Republican Party 2014 Spring Convention in Burlingame, Calif. University of Minnesota faculty and student activists are pressuring the school to rescind its invitation to Rice to speak at the Twin Cities campus April 17 as part of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs’ lecture series. Math professor William Messing has introduced a resolution to be considered by the University Senate next week which asks that the Rice speech be canceled because of her role in the wartime policies of the Bush administration.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleeza Rice for their head coaching position.

Yes, that Condoleeza Rice. 

No, this is not The Onion. We checked. 

Twice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which would make Rice the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching vacancy.

Rice, who served as United States Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, has no football coaching experience. She was part of the College Football Playoff committee from 2013 to 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

