Browns Head Coach Rumors: Cleveland Wants to Interview Condoleeza Rice

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleeza Rice for their head coaching position.

Yes, that Condoleeza Rice.

No, this is not The Onion. We checked.

Twice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which would make Rice the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching vacancy.

Rice, who served as United States Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, has no football coaching experience. She was part of the College Football Playoff committee from 2013 to 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.